General Staff: Russia has lost 910,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 910,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 28.

The number includes 1,860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,455 tanks, 21,762 armored fighting vehicles, 42,280 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,387 artillery systems, 1,344 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,119 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,070 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.