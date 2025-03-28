The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 910,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions to support front-line troops in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 16, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 910,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 28.

The number includes 1,860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,455 tanks, 21,762 armored fighting vehicles, 42,280 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,387 artillery systems, 1,344 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,119 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,070 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

