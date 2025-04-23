The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Viktor Orban, Hungary, Ukraine, European Union, Europe
Edit post

Orban casts vote against Ukraine’s accession to the EU in ongoing nationwide poll

by Sonya Bandouil April 23, 2025 5:41 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his seat in the main hall of the Hungarian parliament to attend the delegates' first meeting on their autumn agenda, on Sept. 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Atitila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted on April 22 in a national poll opposing Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, publicly sharing photos of himself marking “against” on the ballot.

The poll, announced by Orban in early March, officially launched on April 19 with ballot papers sent to Hungarian citizens, many of which explicitly encouraged them to reject Ukraine’s EU bid.

Orban criticized both Brussels and Hungary’s opposition Tisza party for supporting Ukraine’s membership, claiming it would harm Hungary’s economy and sovereignty.

“This will destroy the Hungarian economy. We won’t allow them to decide our future over our heads. I have already voted," Orban wrote on Facebook.

Orban has been broadly seen as the most Moscow-friendly leader in the EU during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister has repeatedly blocked or delayed EU aid packages for Kyiv.

Despite the government's resistance, recent polling shows public support for Ukraine's accession. According to the party of Magyar Tisza's "Voice of the Nation" initiative, which received over 1.1 million responses, 58.18% of participants backed Ukraine's EU bid.

A separate April 7 poll by the Republikon Institute also found a narrow majority of Hungarians in favor of Ukraine joining the bloc.

‘Not all Hungarians are Orban,’ say Ukrainians living in EU’s most pro-Russian country
Every time Daryna Koryagina enters her Budapest flat rented to her by a Hungarian friend, she sees the same sticker on a wardrobe inside the entrance. “Sorry about our prime minister,” it reads. The 33-year-old refugee and PhD student is one of tens of thousands of Ukrainians who fled Russia’s
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.