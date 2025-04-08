The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Ukraine, Ukraine EU accession, Europe, Viktor Orban
Edit post

Slight majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU, poll finds

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 8, 2025 4:52 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian and Hungarian civilians hold a flag while marching along Andrássy Avenue to the Russian Embassy on February 24, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A narrow majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU, according to a Republikon Institute poll published by the Hungarian newspaper Nepszava on April 7.

The survey, conducted between March 26 and April 1, shows that 47% of the respondents support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and 46% oppose it.

When excluding respondents who were undecided, the result shifts to 51% versus 49%.

Among the supporters, 32% said they would support Ukraine’s membership if it followed the standard procedures applied to other candidate countries with a 7 to 10 year accession period.

Only 15% expressed support for a fast-tracked accession process, which would potentially allow Ukraine to join within 3 to 4 years.

The results come despite Hungary being seen as one of the most Russian-friendly members of the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has consistently obstructed sanctions against Moscow and military aid for Kyiv while opposing Ukraine’s accession to the bloc.

Hungarian state-run media spreads anti-Ukrainian narratives using headlines such as “Even cholera has not completely disappeared in Ukraine” and “Ukraine's EU accession could bring a pension disaster to Hungary.”

In one of the latest governmental advertisements with the caption “Voks 2025 – vote on Ukraine’s EU membership,”President  Volodymyr Zelensky, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, and German politician Manfred Weber were depicted in front of a red cross.

The headline read: “We will not let them decide over our heads!”

Support for Ukraine’s EU membership in Hungary shows clear political divides.

Among pro-government Fidesz-KDNP voters — the ruling conservative alliance — a large majority (82%) oppose membership.

The far-right Mi Hazank party’s voters are also mostly against (73%), but 27% would accept Ukraine’s membership if it follows standard EU procedures.

In contrast, voters of the centrist opposition movement Tisza are more supportive. A combined 79% back Ukraine’s accession, including 52% who favor the regular 7–10 year process and 25% who support fast-tracking.

Among voters of other opposition parties, 71% are supportive overall.

On March 7, Orban announced plans to hold a referendum in Hungary on Ukraine’s EU accession though no date has been set.

BREAKING: Ukraine captured 2 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia, Zelensky says
“We have information that there are much more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.