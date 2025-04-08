Slight majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU, poll finds

This audio is created with AI assistance

A narrow majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU, according to a Republikon Institute poll published by the Hungarian newspaper Nepszava on April 7.

The survey, conducted between March 26 and April 1, shows that 47% of the respondents support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and 46% oppose it.

When excluding respondents who were undecided, the result shifts to 51% versus 49%.

Among the supporters, 32% said they would support Ukraine’s membership if it followed the standard procedures applied to other candidate countries with a 7 to 10 year accession period.

Only 15% expressed support for a fast-tracked accession process, which would potentially allow Ukraine to join within 3 to 4 years.

The results come despite Hungary being seen as one of the most Russian-friendly members of the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has consistently obstructed sanctions against Moscow and military aid for Kyiv while opposing Ukraine’s accession to the bloc.

Hungarian state-run media spreads anti-Ukrainian narratives using headlines such as “Even cholera has not completely disappeared in Ukraine” and “Ukraine's EU accession could bring a pension disaster to Hungary.”

In one of the latest governmental advertisements with the caption “Voks 2025 – vote on Ukraine’s EU membership,”President Volodymyr Zelensky, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, and German politician Manfred Weber were depicted in front of a red cross.

The headline read: “We will not let them decide over our heads!”

Support for Ukraine’s EU membership in Hungary shows clear political divides.

Among pro-government Fidesz-KDNP voters — the ruling conservative alliance — a large majority (82%) oppose membership.

The far-right Mi Hazank party’s voters are also mostly against (73%), but 27% would accept Ukraine’s membership if it follows standard EU procedures.

In contrast, voters of the centrist opposition movement Tisza are more supportive. A combined 79% back Ukraine’s accession, including 52% who favor the regular 7–10 year process and 25% who support fast-tracking.

Among voters of other opposition parties, 71% are supportive overall.

On March 7, Orban announced plans to hold a referendum in Hungary on Ukraine’s EU accession though no date has been set.