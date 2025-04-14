The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Hungary should decide on Ukraine's EU bid via referendum, Orban's rival says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 14, 2025 9:14 AM 2 min read
Peter Magyar addresses activists and sympathizers of Hungary's main opposition party, the TISZA (Respect and Freedom), during a rally in Budapest on April 13, 2025. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary should hold a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, opposition leader Peter Magyar said on April 13, pledging to restore Hungary's credibility within NATO and the EU, Reuters reported.

Magyar, who plans to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the 2026 elections, said he would initiate a binding referendum on Ukrainian EU membership if elected — when the exact conditions of Kyv's entry emerge.

Orban has been broadly seen as the most Moscow-friendly leader in the EU during Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister has repeatedly blocked or delayed EU aid packages for Kyiv and warned that Ukraine's membership in the bloc would "destroy" Hungary.

According to an April 7 poll by the Republikon Institute, a narrow majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Orban's government nevertheless plans to carry out its own national consultation on the issue. These non-binding opinion surveys, often criticized for biased wording and low turnout, have become a hallmark of Orban's administration.

A 2023 consultation on migration, for instance, asked voters whether they supported Brussels' alleged plan to create "migrant ghettos" in Hungary. Less than 20% participated, but 99% of respondents voted "no."

Magyar has positioned himself in contrast to Orban's policies, promising to reset Hungary's foreign relations and end what he calls the government's isolation from the West.

"Hungary will again be a proud and reliable NATO ally. Hungary will again be a fully-fledged member of the EU," he told supporters.

Magyar visited Kyiv on July 11, 2024. His party raised about 15 million forints (around $41,000) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Kyiv applied for EU membership in 2022 and was granted candidate status within months. Accession talks began in June 2024, with EU leaders aiming for potential entry by 2030.

Hungary's veto power as an EU member allows it to unilaterally delay or block further steps in the process.

‘They made a mistake,’ ‘horrible thing’ — Trump reacts to Russia’s Sumy strike
“That war is a shame. Millions of people are dead that should be alive. Cities are being destroyed all over Ukraine,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

