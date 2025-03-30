NYT: Biden administration was 'surprised,' 'angry' by Ukraine's sinking of the Moskva in 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

There was "anger," "surprise," and "panic" among the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden after Ukraine sunk the Mosvka, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, a report published by the New York Times on March 29 suggests.

The Moskva sank on April 14, 2022, after being struck by two Ukrainian R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles. The attack marked one of Kyiv’s most significant early victories in the full-scale war and dealt a major blow to Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

According to the New York Times, American and Ukrainian naval officers were on an intelligence sharing call when the former noticed the ship sinking on radar screens.

"Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye," the Ukrainians reportedly replied.

The U.S. was reportedly taken aback by the attack because Ukraine hadn't given notice of their attack plans in advance, nor was the U.S. aware that Ukraine possessed the kind of weaponry capable of sinking a warship, according to the New York Times.

The Biden administration also didn't want Ukraine to attack "a potent symbol of Russian power," highlighting the delicate balance Washington has maintained since the war’s outset — arming Kyiv while trying to avert a broader confrontation with Moscow.