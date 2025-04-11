'Nothing else can be discussed' about Russia, Ukraine until 'the killing stops,' US State Department says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A ceasefire that would put a stop to the "meatgrinder" in Ukraine is the key condition for any future discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told journalists on April 10.

"It is a dynamic that will not be solved militarily. It is a meat grinder," Bruce said at a press briefing.

"There is nothing else (that) can be discussed for the outcome until the shooting and the killing stops."

The comments came the same day as U.S. and Russian delegates met in Istanbul to discuss embassy operations in a meeting the State Department described as "constructive."

Also on April 10, the two countries carried out a prisoner exchange, with Russia releasing U.S.-Russian national Ksenia Karelina in exchange for German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov.

U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine has been accompanied by the resumption of direct diplomatic contact with Moscow after years of isolation imposed by his predecessor, ex-President Joe Biden.

Officials on both sides have also discussed venues for economic cooperation, with the Russian side calling for sanctions relief as part of the ceasefire talks.

Though Trump has repeatedly boasted about his warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he seems to be growing frustrated with the Kremlin's chief as his attempts to negotiate a truce stall.

Moscow rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Kyiv and Washington on March 11 and repeatedly violated the pause on strikes against energy infrastructure penned on March 25.

The Kremlin claims it had adhered to the partial truce and, in turn, accused Ukraine of the same violations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio implied last week that the U.S.'s patience with Russia may be running out, noting that Trump would not engage in "endless negotiations about negotiations."

"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope they are," Rubio said.

Bruce commented that Russia "needs to take (Rubio's statement) seriously."

"But this is not going to go on for six months or a year or anything else. And the president has also made it clear we want diplomacy, but the fact is is that we're watching and judging as this process continues," she added.

The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened additional sanctions and tariffs against Russia unless it comes to the negotiating table and scales down attacks on Ukraine but is yet to take the step.

While exerting little pressure on Russia, Trump has taken a tougher stance on Ukraine, briefly pausing all military and intelligence support in March after publicly berating President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.