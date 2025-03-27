Ukraine, Russia haven't attacked energy facilities since March 25 ceasefire, Foreign Ministry confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

There have been no strikes on either Russian or Ukrainian energy facilities since a partial ceasefire was reportedly agreed upon on March 25, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi confirmed on March 27.

"I can confirm that since this date, March 25... There have been no attacks on energy objects. Neither Russian attacks on our energy objects, or our attacks on Russian energy objects," Tykhyi told the Kyiv Independent at a press briefing.

Russia and Ukraine announced a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities following technical consultations with the U.S. in Riyadh earlier this week.

Moscow has claimed that its side of the energy ceasefire has been in effect since March 18, when Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly declared a halt on such attacks following a call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The date, March 18, is purely invented by the Russian side, as Russian propaganda," Tykhyi commented.

"In our view, in the Ukrainian view, there were agreements made in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and the United States... (where) we stated that we cease any attacks on energy infrastructure."

President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, previously said that Russia had carried out at least eight attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities between Putin's claimed pause on March 18 and the agreement in Riyadh on March 25.

Russia has also continued its strikes against Ukraine's other civilian targets, launching hundreds of drones every day and inflicting civilian casualties.

Moscow tried to present the call between Trump and Putin as the "beginning of the energy ceasefire... but nevertheless continued attacks on energy facilities," Tykhyi said.

The spokesperson recalled that Ukraine has presented a list of energy facilities it sees as protected by the partial truce. Should Russia violate the ceasefire, increased pressure will be necessary to make Moscow adhere to the deal, he added.

Throughout the full-scale war, Russia carried out multiple waves of missile and drone strikes to knock out Ukraine's power grid, while Kyiv targeted Russian oil and gas facilities with long-range drones.

Ukraine and the U.S. previously agreed on a full 30-day truce during their talks in Jeddah on March 11. Russia had rejected this proposal unless it included conditions undermining Kyiv's ability to defend itself, such as a full halt on foreign military aid.