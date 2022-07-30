President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the attack in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, which killed at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and injured 130. Zelensky said that Russia should be recognized as a terrorist state, as it continues to commit war crimes against military service members and the civilian population. "Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the largest source of terrorism in the world today. It is a fact," Zelensky said.