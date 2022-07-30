Zelensky: 'Attack on Olenivka is a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war'
This item is part of our running news digest
July 30, 2022 12:41 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the attack in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, which killed at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and injured 130. Zelensky said that Russia should be recognized as a terrorist state, as it continues to commit war crimes against military service members and the civilian population. "Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the largest source of terrorism in the world today. It is a fact," Zelensky said.