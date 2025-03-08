US to stop participating in future military exercises in Europe, Swedish media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has notified its allies that it does not plan to participate in military exercises held in Europe beyond those already scheduled in 2025, Swedish media outlet Expressen reported on March 7.

Sources told Expressen that this will affect several exercises currently in the "drawing board" phase that will be held in Sweden.

Since his inauguration in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that he wants to pivot American security priorities away from Europe and focus on China and the Indo-Pacific Region.

He shocked allies with recent moves including ending military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, excluding European allies from peace talks held with Russia in Saudia Arabia, and has repeatedly pressuring NATO allies to increase their defense spending.

In response, a rattled Europe has begun preparing itself for a world order in which the United States cannot be relied on. EU member states agreed to free up what could amount to an unprecedented 800 billion euros ($867 billion) for defense spending.

The United States regularly carries out joint operations with European allies each year to increase cooperation and test troop readiness.