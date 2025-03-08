The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, European allies, NATO, Donald Trump, United States
Edit post

US to stop participating in future military exercises in Europe, Swedish media reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2025 3:57 PM 1 min read
A U.S. marine walks in the Tofta military firing range area in the outskirts of Visby, Gotland, during a military exercise in Gotland, Sweden, June 7, 2022. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has notified its allies that it does not plan to participate in military exercises held in Europe beyond those already scheduled in 2025, Swedish media outlet Expressen reported on March 7.

Sources told Expressen that this will affect several exercises currently in the "drawing board" phase that will be held in Sweden.  

Since his inauguration in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that he wants to pivot American security priorities away from Europe and focus on China and the Indo-Pacific Region.

He shocked allies with recent moves including ending military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, excluding European allies from peace talks held with Russia in Saudia Arabia, and has repeatedly pressuring NATO allies to increase their defense spending.

In response, a rattled Europe has begun preparing itself for a world order in which the United States cannot be relied on. EU member states agreed to free up what could amount to an unprecedented 800 billion euros ($867 billion) for defense spending.

The United States regularly carries out joint operations with European allies each year to increase cooperation and test troop readiness.

As Trump courts Russia, Europe moves to unlock billions in defense spending
In a city usually synonymous with bloated bureaucracy, not all official gatherings are worth the fuss. The emergency EU summit on March 6, however, was one to remember. EU member states agreed to unlock what could amount to an unprecedented 800 billion euros ($867 billion) for defense spending amid…
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.