US, Ukraine to present joint statement summarizing talks in Saudi Arabia, FT reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2025 8:14 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) attends talks between the US and Ukraine hosted by the Saudis on March 11, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and Ukraine will present a joint statement on the talks between the states in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Financial Times (FT) reported on March 11.

The news comes as the Ukraine-U.S. negotiations on a potential ceasefire in the war with Russia, as well as restoring U.S. military aid and intelligence, continue.

The participants also discussed the minerals deal that collapsed on Feb. 28 after a heated argument between President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The talks are not scheduled to continue for a second day, FT reported.

Ukraine was expected to propose a ceasefire at sea and in the sky and a ban on long-range strikes during the talks with the U.S., according to Suspilne. The official told the media outlet that such a ceasefire would be "easy to install and to monitor."

The Ukrainian delegation includes Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

The U.S. delegation is led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

11:03 AM

Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
