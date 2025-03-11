US, Ukraine to present joint statement summarizing talks in Saudi Arabia, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and Ukraine will present a joint statement on the talks between the states in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Financial Times (FT) reported on March 11.

The news comes as the Ukraine-U.S. negotiations on a potential ceasefire in the war with Russia, as well as restoring U.S. military aid and intelligence, continue.

The participants also discussed the minerals deal that collapsed on Feb. 28 after a heated argument between President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The talks are not scheduled to continue for a second day, FT reported.

Ukraine was expected to propose a ceasefire at sea and in the sky and a ban on long-range strikes during the talks with the U.S., according to Suspilne. The official told the media outlet that such a ceasefire would be "easy to install and to monitor."

The Ukrainian delegation includes Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

The U.S. delegation is led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.