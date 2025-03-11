Macron rallies Europe to back Ukraine following ceasefire talks, Le Monde reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron urged European and NATO military leaders on March 11 to develop a concrete plan for "credible security guarantees" for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Speaking at a closed-door meeting in Paris with military chiefs from more than 30 allied nations, Macron emphasized that Europe must "throw its full weight behind Ukraine, and itself," according to Le Monde.

His appeal followed Ukraine’s endorsement of a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire and agreement to negotiations with Russia in Jeddah. The meeting included representatives from 34 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but no U.S. officials were present.

Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer have taken the lead in forming a "coalition of the willing" to enforce an eventual ceasefire in Ukraine. The French presidency reported that military leaders from European and NATO countries, including the U.K. and Turkey, agreed that security guarantees for Ukraine "should not be separated from NATO and its capabilities."

These guarantees must be "credible and long-term" and should be paired with "unfailing support for the Ukrainian army." French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu underscored the importance of planning for Ukraine's future military needs, adding that: "We will reject any form of demilitarisation of Ukraine."

Concerns over Washington's shifting stance on Russia and Ukraine have fueled Europe's push to strengthen its own defenses.

Trump’s earlier decision to suspend military aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, along with his renewed negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has raised fears that the U.S. may pressure Ukraine into a settlement favoring Russia.

European leaders are scrambling to ensure that Ukraine’s security does not become a bargaining chip in U.S.-Russia talks. "It is simply a question of looking ahead and thinking about what the Ukrainian army should be in the future," Lecornu said.

Following the military chiefs’ meeting, defense ministers from Europe’s five largest military powers—France, the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Poland—are set to gather in Paris on March 12. EU and NATO representatives, as well as Ukraine’s defense minister, will also take part in discussions focused on "the necessary rearmament of Europe" and continued military support for Kyiv.

Macron has also scheduled talks with defense manufacturers later this week to push for increased weapons production, aligning with his call for France to switch to "war economy mode." Starmer, meanwhile, will host virtual talks on March 15 with leaders of nations willing to back Ukraine’s defense.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently announced a plan to mobilize approximately 800 billion euro ($843 billion) to strengthen European defense and provide "immediate" military support for Ukraine.

France has also pledged to raise its defense spending to around €100 billion annually, doubling the planned 50.5 billion euro for 2025. Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army, is positioning itself as a key player in regional security. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed Ukraine’s calls for an aerial and naval truce, signaling his country’s readiness to play a leading role in Europe's evolving security strategy.