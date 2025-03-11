The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine, US discuss potential ceasefire, deal on rare earth during 1st round of talks, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova March 11, 2025 5:18 PM 2 min read
Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attend a meeting between the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11, 2025. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian and American delegations discussed a potential ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as a minerals deal, during the first round of talks in Saudi Arabia, Suspilne reported on March 11, citing an undisclosed source.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates began talks in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting could shape Washington's future support for Kyiv and efforts to end the war.

Suspilne previously reported that Ukraine would propose a ceasefire at sea and in the sky and a ban on long-range strikes during the talks with the U.S. The official told the media outlet that such a ceasefire would be "easy to install and to monitor."

The mineral resource deal was derailed after a spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Feb. 28.

Before the talks started, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more details still needed to "be worked out" on the mineral resource deal between Ukraine and the U.S.

Following the afternoon break, the second round of the talks started in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

The U.S. delegation is led by Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Russia’s history of violating ceasefire agreements in Ukraine
As U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push for a swift end to the war in Ukraine, fears are mounting that Kyiv could be forced to accept a peace deal on unfavorable terms, and that will leave it vulnerable to future Russian attacks. The fears aren’t unfounded. After Russia
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

News Feed

11:03 AM

Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
