Ukraine, US discuss potential ceasefire, deal on rare earth during 1st round of talks, media reports

The Ukrainian and American delegations discussed a potential ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as a minerals deal, during the first round of talks in Saudi Arabia, Suspilne reported on March 11, citing an undisclosed source.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates began talks in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting could shape Washington's future support for Kyiv and efforts to end the war.

Suspilne previously reported that Ukraine would propose a ceasefire at sea and in the sky and a ban on long-range strikes during the talks with the U.S. The official told the media outlet that such a ceasefire would be "easy to install and to monitor."

The mineral resource deal was derailed after a spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Feb. 28.

Before the talks started, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more details still needed to "be worked out" on the mineral resource deal between Ukraine and the U.S.

Following the afternoon break, the second round of the talks started in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

The U.S. delegation is led by Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.