Poland ready to receive American aid for Ukraine

Poland is prepared to resume the transport of American aid to Ukraine through its territory, according to Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

His comments followed the recent developments in the U.S.-Ukraine talks, including the March 11 decision to lift the suspension on intelligence sharing and military aid.

The U.S. has suspended military aid and intelligence to Ukraine after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the White House that ended in a heated argument.

Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed readiness to activate Poland’s Jasionka hub, maintaining full operational capabilities for American support.

In a TVN24 interview, Kosiniak-Kamysz acknowledged that, after several days of stalled negotiations, a return to talks was a crucial and positive step. "We have to take this at face value, as an important step in returning to talks," he said.

"We are fully prepared to resume American support," the minister said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the importance of this development, adding that Trump could now test whether Russia’s previous declarations were genuine or merely an attempt to undermine Western unity and solidarity with Ukraine. He noted that, despite the positive signal from the resumption of talks, it was still crucial to approach the situation cautiously.