The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Peace Talks, Dmitry Peskov
Edit post

US to inform Russia of US-Ukraine talks progress in Saudi Arabia, Peskov claims

by Kateryna Hodunova March 11, 2025 5:47 PM 2 min read
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a press conference at the Palace of Independence on Dec. 19, 2022, in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is expecting to receive information from Washington on the progress of Ukraine-U.S. negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on March 11.

Peskov's statement comes amid the ongoing talks between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"Today, there will be U.S.-Ukraine contacts in Jeddah. Somehow, the American side, which is looking for ways to reach a peaceful settlement, will inform us," Peskov said when asked about the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff was also supposed to attend the talks between Washington and Kyiv in Saudi Arabia but missed them. Multiple media outlets reported that Witkoff plans to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin.

The reported trip to Moscow will follow the March 11 discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Witkoff will join U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on the American side.

Despite being Trump's envoy for the Middle East, Witkoff has emerged as a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine. On Feb. 18, he participated in talks with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia, which were held without Ukraine's participation.

Ukraine, US discuss potential ceasefire, deal on rare earth during 1st round of talks, media reports
The Ukrainian and American delegations discussed a potential ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as a minerals deal, during the first round of talks in Saudi Arabia, Suspilne reported on March 11, citing an undisclosed source.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

11:03 AM

Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.