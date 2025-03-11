US to inform Russia of US-Ukraine talks progress in Saudi Arabia, Peskov claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is expecting to receive information from Washington on the progress of Ukraine-U.S. negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on March 11.

Peskov's statement comes amid the ongoing talks between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"Today, there will be U.S.-Ukraine contacts in Jeddah. Somehow, the American side, which is looking for ways to reach a peaceful settlement, will inform us," Peskov said when asked about the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff was also supposed to attend the talks between Washington and Kyiv in Saudi Arabia but missed them. Multiple media outlets reported that Witkoff plans to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin.

The reported trip to Moscow will follow the March 11 discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Witkoff will join U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on the American side.

Despite being Trump's envoy for the Middle East, Witkoff has emerged as a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine. On Feb. 18, he participated in talks with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia, which were held without Ukraine's participation.