'Didn't want to endanger his life' — JD Vance on criticism from his cousin who fought in Ukraine

U.S. Vice President JD Vance did not talk publicly about his cousin Nate's service in Ukraine because he "didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was," he told Fox News on March 11.

Nate Vance, a former U.S. Marine, defended Ukraine from 2022 to January 2025 as a member of the Da Vinci Wolves First Motorized Battalion, a volunteer unit.

Nate Vance harshly criticized U.S. policy regarding Ukraine and condemned the behavior of his cousin and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28, after which U.S. leaders berated the Ukrainian president for not being "ready for peace" and supposed lack of gratitude.

"As far as his criticisms, I have no interest in arguing with him in public, but I do feel the need to address one issue in particular: his failed effort to contact me. I am unsure why Nate felt the need to reach out to my Senate office, rather than to his mom, dad, or sister, all of whom I am in contact with regularly," JD Vance told Fox News.

The vice president added that he "always considered Nate the toughest guy (he) knew" and that he was "always happy to talk to him."

Nate Vance volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, but left shortly before the U.S. presidential inauguration out of fear of being captured by the Russian army.

"It had become complicated to stay. I couldn't take the risk of being captured," he said.

JD Vance has repeatedly criticized Ukraine and Zelensky in the past, at times repeating Kremlin talking points.