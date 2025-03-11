US restores Ukraine aid following breakthrough talks, senior Ukrainian official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has resumed security assistance to Ukraine following high-level talks in Saudi Arabia, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa announced on March 11.

"I have confirmation that security assistance from the U.S. has been resumed. The agreements are being implemented. The fight continues!" Palisa wrote on Facebook.

The announcement follows a meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah, where the two sides sought to find common ground after weeks of strained relations.

As one of the key outcomes of the talks, Kyiv confirmed its readiness to accept Washington’s proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia agrees to the terms and implements them simultaneously.

Tensions between Ukraine and the U.S. had escalated following a contentious meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Feb. 28. The heated exchange led to a freeze in military and intelligence support from the U.S., raising concerns in Kyiv about America’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense.

The joint statement issued after the Jeddah meeting reaffirmed Ukraine’s conditional support for the U.S.-proposed ceasefire, which could be extended beyond 30 days if all parties agree.

"The American side understands our arguments and accepts our proposals, I would like to thank President Trump for the constructive nature of the dialogue between our teams," Zelensky said following the meeting.