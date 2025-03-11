'If Russia refuses, we should sanction the hell out of them' — Trump, Sen. Graham, hope Putin agrees to ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed Ukraine's agreement to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire on March 11 as a significant step forward to a "total ceasefire."

Speaking to reporters at the White House following the announcements from Jeddah, Trump said the focus now shifts to Russia, urging President Vladimir Putin to accept the truce.

"Now we have to go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to that also. And we can get this show on the road," he said. Trump added that if Russia refuses, the war will continue, leading to further loss of life.

Trump confirmed that U.S. officials would meet with Russian representatives in the coming days to discuss the ceasefire. He also indicated he expects to speak with Putin later this week, emphasizing, "It takes two to tango."

Senator Lindsey Graham also praised Ukraine's decision to back the ceasefire, applauding the Trump administration’s role in brokering the agreement.

"I am very encouraged to hear that Ukraine has agreed to the United States’ proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. Well done to the Trump Team," he said. Graham also issued a stark warning: "I hope Russia will follow. If Russia refuses, we should sanction the hell out of them."

Graham vowed to introduce new congressional sanctions targeting Russia and nations that continue to buy Russian goods, including oil, gas, and uranium. "It is long overdue for Russia to feel overwhelming economic pain as a result of their brutal invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Trump also told reported that Zelensky is welcome back to the White House after their tense meeting in the Oval Office last month. The Feb. 28 meeting had ended in controversy after Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky, accusing him of being disrespectful when he questioned whether Putin could be trusted in negotiations.

The disagreement led to a heated exchange, and Zelensky left the White House abruptly, canceling a planned joint press conference with Trump and leaving a critical minerals agreement unsigned. Trump has since expressed mixed views on Ukraine’s priorities, ruling out its NATO membership and falsely suggesting that Ukraine started the war.