Half of Ukrainians say territorial concessions, forfeiting NATO membership in exchange for ending war 'completely unacceptable'

by Kateryna Denisova March 11, 2025 7:07 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People drink sparkling wine, waves flags and sing songs as they celebrate the liberation of the city of Kherson in Independence Square on November 12, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) at the request of the Kyiv Independent, 47.1% of Ukrainians consider it "completely unacceptable" to agree to territorial concessions and give up on NATO membership as a prerequisite to ending the war.

Only 8.2% said they would "easily agree" to this scenario, while 38.1% of respondents called this option difficult but "generally acceptable."

6.2% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question, and 0.4% declined to answer.

The survey, commissioned by the Kyiv Independent, was conducted between Feb. 5 and March 10. 2,029 people took part, and the margin of error is a maximum of 2.1%.

On March 10, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Kyiv would need to make territorial concessions as part of any agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Foreign Ministry said that the country wasn't officially asked by Washington to agree to territorial concessions.

NATO membership has also become increasingly elusive. "You can forget about (NATO membership)," U.S. President Donald Trump previously said.

Russian forces continue to occupy roughly 20% of Ukraine's territory. The Ukrainian population under Russian occupation has been subjected to systematic repression, torture, and abuse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that to end the "hot phase of the war," NATO would have to offer membership to Ukrainian territory under government control, with the invitation recognizing the country's internationally recognized borders.

Bloomberg reported on March 10 that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unwilling to compromise.

Putin has deliberately set "maximalist" demands on territory, peacekeepers, and Ukraine's neutrality, knowing they will likely be unacceptable to Kyiv and European nations, the outlet wrote.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

