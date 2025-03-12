The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Von der Leyen welcomes US, Ukraine talks and reaffirms EU support

by Sonya Bandouil March 12, 2025 5:35 AM 1 min read
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talks to media in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the results of Ukraine’s talks with the U.S. in Jeddah, on March 11, and reaffirmed the EU’s support.

She praised the resumption of U.S. military assistance and intelligence sharing, as well as the initiation of a peace agreement proposal.

“This is a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” von der Leyen said on X.

She also added that the EU is looking forward to participating in the negotiation process.

“The EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations,” she said.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11, in which the U.S. delegation proposed a 30-day complete ceasefire, pending Russia’s agreement.

The ceasefire proposal, along with the U.S. resuming military aid and intelligence sharing, were two major developments during the talks. Along with these topics, the delegations also discussed humanitarian efforts in achieving peace, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Author: Sonya Bandouil

