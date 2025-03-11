The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian serviceman saves stabbing victim in Venice

by Martin Fornusek March 11, 2025 1:03 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Italy, Veneto, Venice, aerial view over St Mark's square and the city at sunset. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article contains graphic content.

A Ukrainian soldier on leave provided first aid to a victim of a stabbing attack in Venice on March 10, saving his life, according to the soldier's testimony and the Italian media.

The incident occurred at 4:37 p.m. on March 10. A young man of a North African origin was stabbed after getting into an altercation with another man in Venice's historical center, the Corriere del Veneto newspaper reported.

The injured man began bleeding and collapsed, while the assailant fled the scene.

The vacationing Ukrainian soldier who was passing by aided the victim while other bystanders alerted the authorities, the newspaper wrote.

"The boy was lucky that I was nearby with a first aid kit and tourniquets. Otherwise, the s**t would have leaked out by the time the ambulance arrived," the soldier, who goes by the name Kapitan (Captain) Dvizhukha on social media, wrote.

The identity of the victim and the attacker or the motivation behind the attack remain unclear.

A young man receiving medical assistance after a stabbing attack in Venice, Italy, on March 10, 2025. (Kapitan Dvizhukha/X)
A young man receiving medical assistance after a stabbing attack in Venice, Italy, on March 10, 2025. (Kapitan Dvizhukha/X)
Author: Martin Fornusek

