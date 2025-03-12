Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a series of attacks on March 11 against Donetsk Oblast, killing at least four civilians and injuring five, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two brothers, aged 11 and 13, were among those killed in the attacks. Additionally, two women, aged 51 and 57, died of severe injuries.

Russian forces used FPV drones, artillery, and bombs to carry out the attacks in multiple settlements and cities of Donetsk Oblast, including Rivne village Molocharska village, Pokrovsk, and Rodynske.

Some of the injured civilians are under serious condition, including a 14-year old child. Multiple victims suffered from head and neck wounds.

"I say this every day: evacuate!” Filashkin wrote on Telegram. “And every day I am forced to write tragic reports about more deaths. Parents, even if you don’t care about yourselves, at least save your children! Their lives are your responsibility!"

Russian forces have regularly targeted settlements in Donetsk Oblast with artillery and airstrikes, often resulting in civilian casualties.