OSCE Secretary General visits Moscow, shown aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes, Russia says

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, who visited Moscow on March 11, was shown the aftermath of reported Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 337 drones across multiple regions, including 74 shot down near Moscow, marking what seems to be Ukraine's largest drone attack during the full-scale war.

Russia itself continues daily attacks on Ukraine with missiles, drones, and guided bombs. Ukraine's Air Force reported intercepting 79 of the 126 Russian drones launched overnight on March 11, along with one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Russian officials claimed that three people were killed in Moscow Oblast, including a security guard in Domodedovo and two men who later died in the hospital. Eighteen others, including three children, were injured, according to Russia's Health Ministry.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the OSCE chief witnessed the damage firsthand, writing on Telegram, "It is impossible to deny the obvious, especially what we have seen with our own eyes."

Meanwhile, Andrey Kartapolov, head of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee, called for retaliatory strikes on Ukraine using the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The strikes occurred just as Ukrainian and U.S. delegations were set to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss possible peace terms with Russia. Ukrainian officials reportedly plan to propose a partial truce covering aerial and naval operations, hoping to restore U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing.

The OSCE was formed in the 1970s at the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, which provided a platform for dialogue between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc during the Cold War.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Malta in person, the Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 5.