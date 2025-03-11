The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, OSCE, Moscow, Maria Zakharova, Drones, Ukraine
Edit post

OSCE Secretary General visits Moscow, shown aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes, Russia says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 11, 2025 2:11 PM 2 min read
OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu (L) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) in Moscow, Russia, on March 11, 2025. (Sefa Karacan / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, who visited Moscow on March 11, was shown the aftermath of reported Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 337 drones across multiple regions, including 74 shot down near Moscow, marking what seems to be Ukraine's largest drone attack during the full-scale war.

Russia itself continues daily attacks on Ukraine with missiles, drones, and guided bombs. Ukraine's Air Force reported intercepting 79 of the 126 Russian drones launched overnight on March 11, along with one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Russian officials claimed that three people were killed in Moscow Oblast, including a security guard in Domodedovo and two men who later died in the hospital. Eighteen others, including three children, were injured, according to Russia's Health Ministry.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the OSCE chief witnessed the damage firsthand, writing on Telegram, "It is impossible to deny the obvious, especially what we have seen with our own eyes."

Meanwhile, Andrey Kartapolov, head of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee, called for retaliatory strikes on Ukraine using the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The strikes occurred just as Ukrainian and U.S. delegations were set to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss possible peace terms with Russia. Ukrainian officials reportedly plan to propose a partial truce covering aerial and naval operations, hoping to restore U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing.

The OSCE was formed in the 1970s at the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, which provided a platform for dialogue between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc during the Cold War.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Malta in person, the Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 5.

Moscow targeted by largest drone strike in war, over 330 UAVs downed across Russia, authorities claim
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted a massive strike of 337 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including 91 over Moscow Oblast, 126 over Kursk Oblast, 38 over Bryansk Oblast, and others over the Belgorod, Ryazan, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Oryol, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod r…
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

11:03 AM

Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.