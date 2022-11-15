Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

UN Security Council to discuss Russia’s Nov. 15 mass strikes on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 11:46 pm
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Nov. 16 regarding Russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said. Russia fired around 100 missiles on Ukraine on Nov. 15, conducting the largest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of Russia's full-scale war.




