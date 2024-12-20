Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ambassador, government reshuffle, Ukraine
Edit post

Zelensky approves over 30 new ambassador appointments

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 20, 2024 10:29 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address on Dec. 20, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the approval of over 30 Ukrainian ambassadorial appointments abroad during his evening address on Dec. 20.

The appointments follow a significant reshuffle within Ukraine's diplomatic and governmental framework earlier this year.

“I approved more than 30 decisions, including Nariman Dzhelyal to Turkey, Alyona Getmanchuk as Ukraine's representative to NATO, and Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine's representative to the UN,” Zelensky said.

He added that the formal decrees will follow soon, adhering to diplomatic procedures.

Key appointments include:

Nariman Dzhelyal: Deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and a former political prisoner recently released from Russian captivity in June 2024.

Alyona Getmanchuk: Ukrainian foreign policy analyst, Director of the New Europe Center, and Associate Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Andrii Melnyk: Former Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, currently serving as Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil.

Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 5 confirmed Andrii Sybiha as the new foreign minister after Dmytro Kuleba's resignation, marking a shift in Kyiv's diplomatic team amid the ongoing challenges posed by war.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Editors' Picks

