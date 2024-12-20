Skip to content
Donald Trump, Peace Negotiations
Ukraine, US agree on date of peace envoy Kellogg's visit to Kyiv, official says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 20, 2024 11:04 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Keith Kellogg (R) after announcing him as chief of staff to national security adviser US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US on Feb. 20, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine and the U.S. have reached a preliminary agreement on the date of a visit to Kyiv by Keith Kellogg, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Ukraine peace envoy, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a Dec. 20 briefing.

Tykhyi did not disclose the specific date of the visit for security reasons. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that Kellogg would visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration in January.

According to Tykhyi, Kyiv intends to use the visit to communicate "important information from the Ukrainian side" that should be considered as the incoming U.S. administration develops its strategy for achieving a just peace.

He said that preliminary arrangements had been made, and Kyiv is preparing to host the Trump team representative.

Kellogg, 80, previously served as executive secretary and chief of staff of the U.S. National Security Council under Trump and as a top advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

His forthcoming visit underscores the significant role the U.S. will likely play in shaping the future of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Reuters reported that Kellogg and Frederick H. Fleitz, another senior advisor to Trump, had proposed a peace plan that included freezing the front lines, ceasing military aid to Ukraine unless it agreed to negotiations, and shelving Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, claiming he could broker a deal "that's good for both sides."

However, his comments, including praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin and skepticism of further U.S. assistance to Ukraine, have raised concerns in Kyiv about the potential shift in U.S. policy.

Trump’s pick for Ukraine envoy backs ‘peace through strength,’ security guarantees
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Nov. 27 decision to choose Keith Kellogg as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia is not ideal for Kyiv but is an acceptable and reasonable choice for Ukraine, analysts say. Kellogg has co-authored a peace plan that would freeze the front line in Ukraine,
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
