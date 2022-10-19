Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia fires at Sumy Oblast 64 times in one day, 2 killed

October 19, 2022 3:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces used mortars and artillery to target Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 18 on Telegram. 

Two people were killed and one injured in Yunakivska community as a result of Russian attacks. The region's Khotinska and Novoslobidska communities were targeted as well. No casualties have been reported there. 

