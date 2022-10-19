Russia fires at Sumy Oblast 64 times in one day, 2 killed
October 19, 2022 3:31 am
Russian forces used mortars and artillery to target Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 18 on Telegram.
Two people were killed and one injured in Yunakivska community as a result of Russian attacks. The region's Khotinska and Novoslobidska communities were targeted as well. No casualties have been reported there.
