Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, IMF, Economy, External financing, Business, Financial aid, Ukraine
Edit post

New IMF forecast predicts war in Ukraine ending in late 2025 or 2026

by Sonya Bandouil December 22, 2024 10:21 PM 2 min read
International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters on Sept. 17, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) updated projections for Ukraine outline two scenarios regarding Russia’s ongoing war.

The baseline scenario assumes the war will end by late 2025, while the downside scenario predicts it will continue until mid-2026, significantly affecting economic stability.

Under the baseline scenario, Ukraine’s GDP is expected to grow by 4% in 2024, an increase from earlier forecasts, and inflation is projected to rise to 10% due to factors like rising food prices and currency depreciation.

The IMF notes that investments in electricity generation and European imports have mitigated the effects of winter energy shortages.

For 2025, GDP growth is forecast at 2.5-3.5%, reflecting improved energy capacity and rising income levels amid easing price pressures.

In the downside scenario, a prolonged war would cause deeper economic shocks, including slower GDP recovery, higher inflation, and fiscal deficits exceeding 20% until 2026.

This scenario estimates an external financing gap of $177.2 billion, compared to $148 billion under the baseline, with international reserves remaining below IMF criteria until 2027.

On December 21, the IMF completed its sixth review of Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility, approving an additional $1.1 billion tranche.

The program will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. Including the latest round of funding, the IMF has already disbursed $9.8 billion.

World Bank approves over $2 billion in funds for Ukraine
The funding includes a $1 billion grant from the new $20 billion U.S. loan backed by frozen Russian assets. Another $1.05 billion is supported by the U.K. and Japan.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.