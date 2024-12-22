Skip to content
News Feed, Putin, Robert Fico, Slovakia, Russia
Slovak PM Robert Fico meets with Putin in Moscow

by Sonya Bandouil December 22, 2024 8:11 PM 1 min read
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting in the Kremlin. (Artyom Geodakyan/TASS)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on December 22, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.

This marked his first visit to Moscow since returning to power in 2023.

The trip was reportedly planned a few days earlier, with discussions likely centered on Russian gas supplies, though details will emerge after the meeting.

Fico becomes the third European leader to visit Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, following Austria’s Karl Nehammer and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

This visit comes as Slovakia seeks to secure a gas supply deal for 2024, despite Ukraine's firm stance against renewing its gas transit agreement with Gazprom.

At a prior European Union summit, Fico criticized Ukraine’s position, saying, "We are demonstrably facing a gas crisis thanks to President Zelensky."

Slovakia has a long-term contract with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and estimates alternative arrangements could cost an additional €220 million ($228.73 million) in transit fees.

Fico criticizes Zelensky over refusal to extend Russian gas transit, warns of crisis
President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed the refusal during a press conference on Dec. 19, saying that Kyiv would not enable Moscow to earn additional revenue while continuing its war.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Author: Sonya Bandouil
