Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Drone attack on Kyiv: 5 buildings damaged, 13 drones downed

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 9:46 am
Share

Drone attack on Kyiv: 5 buildings damaged, 13 drones downedRescuers and police experts examine remains of a drone following a strike on an administrative building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Dec. 14, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

On the morning of Dec. 14, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made kamikaze drones. 

Thirteen drones were downed by air defense above Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, according to Ukraine's Air Force and Kyiv administration. 

As a result of the attack, four residential buildings got "small damages" and one administrative building was hit by the debris of the drone in central-western Shevchenkivsky District of Kyiv, according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration. 

The attack came in two waves, he added.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones that were launched from the Azov Sea. The air raid siren was on in Kyiv from 5:55 a.m. till 9:07 a.m.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that a private house in the village of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast was also damaged due to the morning attack. 

No casualties were reported. 

Russia has previously used Iranian drones to try to attack energy infrastructure in Kyiv. In October, the first such attack hit an apartment building in the city center, killing three people, including a pregnant woman.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK