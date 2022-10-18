Mayor: Russia's drone attack on Kyiv kills 3, including pregnant woman

The bodies of three civilians, including a woman who was 6 months pregnant, have been found under the rubbles of the residential building in central Kyiv hit by Russian forces with Iranian-made drones on Oct. 17, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, four people have been wounded due to Russia's drone attack on the building, and 19 have been rescued. The rescue operation is ongoing.

On the morning of Oct. 17, Russia sent 28 Shahed-136 drones in the Kyiv direction; Ukraine's military downed most of them, said Klitschko.