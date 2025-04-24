The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Inside a Kyiv apartment building hit by Russian missile strike

by Nick Allard and Natalia Yermak April 24, 2025 11:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's devastating missile and drone attack on Kyiv on April 24 killed at least 12 and injured 90 people. The Kyiv Independent visited the residential district where a missile struck an apartment building to speak with witnesses and see the aftermath.

The mass attack came just hours after the Kremlin demanded Ukraine's full recognition of Russia’s claim over four Ukrainian oblasts it partially occupies, neutral status for Ukraine, and an end to all Western military support. Earlier on April 23, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that President Volodymyr Zelensky was the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine.

Later in the night, Russia launched missiles targeting various regions of the country, including Kyiv.

