US warns 'serious consequences' over Russian naval base plans in Sudan

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. issued a warning that any country or individual involved in Russia's plans to establish a naval base in Sudan could face "serious consequences," including sanctions, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News on April 24.

The statement marks a sharp departure from the typically measured tone of recent U.S.-Russia exchanges and signals Washington's concern over Moscow's expanding military footprint in Africa.

"We encourage all countries, including Sudan, to avoid any transactions with Russia's defense sector," the spokesperson said. "Moving forward with such a facility or any other form of security cooperation with Russia would further isolate Sudan, deepen the current conflict, and risk further regional destabilization."

Russia has long sought a strategic Red Sea outpost.

A draft agreement to build a naval base in Port Sudan first surfaced in 2020, outlining a 25-year deal allowing up to four Russian warships and 300 personnel. In exchange, Russia would supply Sudan with weapons and military support.

Though the original agreement was never ratified, talks resumed this year.

In February 2025, Sudanese Acting Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Al-Sharif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that both sides had "reached an understanding" regarding the base's construction.

The former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had previously accused Russia of supporting both sides in Sudan's internal conflict — the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Until now, President Donald Trump's administration had avoided taking a firm stance.

Sudan, located in Northeast Africa and bordered by seven countries, has become a focal point in the geopolitical contest between Western and Russian influence. In March 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that small Ukrainian military teams helped Sudanese forces repel Wagner Group-backed RSF fighters.