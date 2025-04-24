The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Andrzej Duda, Donald Trump, Peace Talks, occupied Ukrainian territories, Missile attack
Edit post

Ukraine will have to make compromises to reach peace deal, Polish leader says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 25, 2025 12:01 AM 2 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda photographed during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on Sept. 19, 2023. (Christopher Goodney / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will have to make some compromises to reach a peace deal with Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Euronews on April 24.

“It has to be a compromise,” he said. “De facto this peace should come down to the fact that neither side will be able to say it won this war. Ukraine will also have to step down in some sense, because that’s what will probably happen.”

Duda’s remarks come amid renewed diplomatic activity following a deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people and injured 90 on April 24. The strike took place just a day after the Kremlin reiterated its demands that Ukraine cede occupied territory and that the West end its military aid to Kyiv.

Duda believes that only the U.S. has the power to bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.

“Today my conclusion is absolutely unequivocal: there is no one outside the United States who can stop (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," he said. “That’s why I believe that President Donald Trump, with his determination, can bring this war to an end.”

Duda defended Trump’s negotiating style, describing it as shaped by a hard-edged business approach.

“He used to own casinos, so this is a man who is taught a specific business game and has his own hard business methods that have been developed for decades. He transfers them to politics and plays very hard,” Duda said. “You have to negotiate hard with him.”

The Polish leader also said pressure on Russia is “the only thing” that could forge a lasting peace, though he warned it “will not be comfortable for either side.”

Ukraine is under pressure to respond to a controversial U.S. peace proposal, first presented in Paris on April 17. According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan includes U.S. recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and a permanent ban on NATO membership for Ukraine — both key Kremlin demands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected any deal involving de jure recognition of occupied territories as Russian. "This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," he said on April 22.

Trump hopes to ‘end war’ this week. Here’s what you need to know
U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine could reach a war-ending deal “this week,” as his team threatens that Washington could ditch the peace talks efforts if no step is taken in the near future. “Both will then start to do big business with the United States
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).Read more

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.