Ukraine will have to make compromises to reach peace deal, Polish leader says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will have to make some compromises to reach a peace deal with Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Euronews on April 24.

“It has to be a compromise,” he said. “De facto this peace should come down to the fact that neither side will be able to say it won this war. Ukraine will also have to step down in some sense, because that’s what will probably happen.”

Duda’s remarks come amid renewed diplomatic activity following a deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people and injured 90 on April 24. The strike took place just a day after the Kremlin reiterated its demands that Ukraine cede occupied territory and that the West end its military aid to Kyiv.

Duda believes that only the U.S. has the power to bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.

“Today my conclusion is absolutely unequivocal: there is no one outside the United States who can stop (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," he said. “That’s why I believe that President Donald Trump, with his determination, can bring this war to an end.”

Duda defended Trump’s negotiating style, describing it as shaped by a hard-edged business approach.

“He used to own casinos, so this is a man who is taught a specific business game and has his own hard business methods that have been developed for decades. He transfers them to politics and plays very hard,” Duda said. “You have to negotiate hard with him.”

The Polish leader also said pressure on Russia is “the only thing” that could forge a lasting peace, though he warned it “will not be comfortable for either side.”

Ukraine is under pressure to respond to a controversial U.S. peace proposal, first presented in Paris on April 17. According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan includes U.S. recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and a permanent ban on NATO membership for Ukraine — both key Kremlin demands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected any deal involving de jure recognition of occupied territories as Russian. "This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," he said on April 22.