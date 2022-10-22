Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, October 22, 2022

CNN: Satellite imagery shows Wagner Group anti-tank fortifications in Ukraine's east

October 22, 2022 5:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

CNN: Satellite imagery shows Wagner Group anti-tank fortifications in Ukraine's eastA wall of concrete pyramids with trenches behind them the Wagner Group built in Ukraine's occupied east. (Maxar Technologies/CNN)

Recently published satellite images from Maxar Technologies show a nearly two-kilometer anti-tank fortification of four rows of cement pyramids with a large trench behind them in the Russian-occupied town of Hirske in eastern Ukraine, CNN reports

According to CNN, Russian media outlets have reported from the site, calling it the "Wagner Line" in reference to the Russian state-backed private military company Wagner Group. 

A Russian tabloid also claimed recently the Wagner Group would continue to build the fortification, but additional satellite imagery analyzed by CNN did not show any further construction. 

CNN wrote that while the barriers could stop a frontal attack, Ukrainian forces could just travel around the fortifications.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok