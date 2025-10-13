Russia ready for 'hot confrontation' with Europe at any moment, German intelligence head warns

Russia is ready to test European borders and escalate the current tensions into an open confrontation at any moment, German intelligence head Martin Jaeger told German lawmakers on Oct. 13.

"We can't simply wait and assume that a potential Russian attack won't come before 2029," Jaeger said. "We're already under fire today."

The comments echo warnings by Western officials about Moscow's escalating hybrid operations across Europe, including drone incursions, sabotage, and cyberattacks.

While NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Russia will be ready for an open military clash with the alliance in five years, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that the ongoing hybrid campaign means Europe is already no longer at peace.

"Russia is concealing its true intentions, but in fact it's probing our borders," Jaeger told the Bundestag. "At best, Europe is in a state of cold peace — one that could flare into a hot confrontation at any moment."

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), who previously served as an ambassador to Kyiv, warned that Russia will interpret restraint as weakness, adding, "We must confront our adversaries wherever necessary."

Friction between NATO and Moscow has intensified since the allies rallied behind Kyiv after Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recent weeks saw the tensions surge further after Russian drones and aircraft repeatedly violated allied airspace. Suspicious drone sightings also caused disruptions to air traffic in Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

In early September, Polish and allied forces shot down several Russian drones over Poland's territory, marking the first such instance since the outbreak of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

The incursions prompted calls for strengthening allied defenses, while some NATO members urged downing Russian aircraft if necessary.