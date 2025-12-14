KI logo
News Feed

Ukraine sanctions nearly 700 vessels tied to Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Ukraine sanctions nearly 700 vessels tied to Russia’s 'shadow fleet'
Oil embargo-breaking tanker FACCA, which sails under Panama's flag and is part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, which helps it circumvent Western sanctions. (Vessel Finder) 

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 13 that Ukraine’s sanctions against nearly 700 vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet had entered into force.

Zelensky said the vessels account for a large share of Russia’s fleet used to transport oil and other energy resources, providing funding that helps sustain the war, and noted that they operate under the flags of more than 50 jurisdictions.

Russia relies on its fossil fuel revenue to fund its war against Ukraine. Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has exported some 958 billion euros worth of fossil fuels — 68% of which was oil, 20% gas, and 12% coal, according to the Russia Fossil Tracker project led by CREA.

“We will continue working to ensure that each of these vessels, every shipowning company, and the entire infrastructure of Russia’s exports of oil and other energy resources also get blocked by our partners,” Zelensky said.

“Pressure on Russia and diplomacy aimed at ending the war must go hand in hand to achieve the necessary result,” he added.

Russia's shadow fleet has been increasingly targeted by Western sanctions as Ukraine's international partners seek to limit Russian oil revenues.

The shadow fleet includes hundreds of older, often uninsured or poorly maintained tankers. These typically operate under the flags of other countries and have little transparency, making it difficult for regulators to enforce sanctions.

Ukraine detains Russia ‘shadow fleet’ cargo ship in Odesa, SBU says
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Shadow fleetSanctions against RussiaUkraineRussiaVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, December 14
Sunday, December 14
Video
One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack.

On Nov. 28, a Russian attack lasting more than 10 hours struck Ukrainian cities, with Kyiv as the main target. The Kyiv Independent’s Nick Allard and Tania Myronyshena spent the night with a Kyiv family sheltering in a parking garage with their three children.

Saturday, December 13
Show More

Editors' Picks