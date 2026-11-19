Russian attacks killed four people and injured 36 others, including an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 19, as Russia damaged agricultural and energy infrastructure in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Russian forces launched Onyx anti-ship missiles and 98 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoys, at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 19, the Air Force said. Sixty-one of the drones were jet-powered. As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had downed or suppressed 69 drones, including 48 jet-powered ones.

Impacts were recorded at 18 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian strike on the city center of Odesa killed four people and injured nine others, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Overnight, Russian strikes also damaged energy infrastructure, Kiper added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted eight settlements, injuring 16 people, including an 11-year-old boy, local authorities said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted a farm and energy facilities. A grain storage facility containing harvested corn caught fire, local authorities said. Local authorities did not report any casualties.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia launched over ten drone attacks in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. An agricultural enterprise was damaged, Hanzha added.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people, including a 12-year-old girl, local authorities said.

In the city of Kyiv, a Russian drone attack injured three people, as debris from intercepted drones fell in three of Kyiv's districts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia attacked energy infrastructure, briefly cutting power to 99 settlements. Russia also damaged a shopping center in the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv Oblast Deputy Governor Heorhiy Reshetilov said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out over 30 attacks on 14 settlements, injuring one person, local authorities said. The air raid alerts in the region lasted over 13 hours, local authorities added.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russia damaged an energy infrastructure facility, Governor Nataliya Zabolotna said. Zabolotna did not report any casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia Olbast, Russian attacks injured one person during the day and two people overnight, local authorities reported.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, a Russian attack injured one person, Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said.