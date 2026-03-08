KI logo
New Dutch prime minister visits Kyiv two weeks after taking office

by Kollen Post
New Dutch prime minister visits Kyiv two weeks after taking office
The Netherlands provided Ukraine with three more Patriot launchers, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on Nov. 28, 2024. (Ruben Brekelmans/X)

Rob Jetten, the newly appointed prime minister of the Netherlands, paid his first official visit to Ukraine on March 8.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of him welcoming Jetten to Kyiv's Mariinsky Palace.

The Netherlands is a key supplier of weaponry and a zone of future "Build With Ukraine" arms co-production.

Zelensky said that he and the Dutch leader had discussed investments in arms production, its possible scope, and the licensing of weapons.

The 38-year-old Jetten took office on Feb. 23, making the trip to Kyiv one of his first in an official capacity. It comes just days after his first meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The Netherlands has supported us from the first days of this war and in many measures. This is defense support, and help for our energy system, and support of sanctions against Russia, as well as political support for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Mark Rutte, the longest-serving prime minister in Dutch history, left office in 2024, going on to become NATO's secretary general.

Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

