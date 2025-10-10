KI logo
Ukraine, Netherlands sign memorandum on joint drone production

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on Oct. 10, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (President of Ukraine / website)

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint production of drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on X on Oct. 10.

Drones have proven to be a critical component of Ukraine's defense since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, providing crucial reconnaissance, targeting, and tactical support on the battlefield.

The new agreement aims to expand Kyiv's domestic drone production capabilities to sustain and enhance these operations.

Zelensky met with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans to finalize the agreement, describing drone production as "one of the most promising areas of our bilateral cooperation."

The Ukrainian president thanked the Dutch government, prime minister, and people for their support, noting that assistance since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion has totaled nearly $9 billion.

Zelensky also highlighted the Netherlands' contribution of around $600 million to the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, saying it "sends signals and sets examples for other partners."

During the meeting, the two officials discussed expanding the initiative, encouraging further contributions, and strengthening collaboration in drone development.

"We are very proud to provide support, including through the PURL initiative, F-16s, air defense systems, drone supplies, and the drone production project," Brekelmans said.

Zelensky also presented Brekelmans with the Order of Merit in recognition of the Netherlands’ support.

Brekelmans described Ukraine's struggle as "horrible" and stressed the importance of helping Kyiv protect both national and European security.

"Every day, I try to do everything possible to help you protect our shared security—yours and that of all of Europe," Brekelmans said.

