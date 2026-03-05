No shortcuts for Ukraine's EU accession, Dutch FM says. Reforms key to progress

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Tom Berendsen (L) with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (R) in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2026. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)

Two points remain high on Ukraine's agenda: surviving the Russian onslaught and joining the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes the two should be tied together, with his office proposing to engrave a set date for Ukraine's EU membership in a potential peace deal with Russia.

Tom Berendsen, the new Dutch foreign minister, disagrees with this approach.

"If you set a date, you need to make sure that you get (everything done before) the date. It needs to be a realistic date," Berendsen told the Kyiv Independent in an interview during his recent visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"And if you don't make it on that date, it will completely fit the Russian frame. That's why a date, we think, is not a good idea."

The latest 20-point peace plan proposal drafted by Ukraine and seen by the Kyiv Independent earmarked Ukraine joining the EU in 2027 or 2028 under a fast-tracked process.

"The Netherlands, we see the future of Ukraine is in the European family. But for us, the criteria remain very important," Berendsen said.

Berendsen added that Ukraine also has homework to do, with a number of steps to be completed before Kyiv can join.

"To make sure that you reach the Copenhagen criteria, the criteria for accession, there are many chapters that need to be done. One example is the anti-corruption and judicial reforms," Berendsen said.

"Progress is being made, but we expect more steps there as well," he added.

This comes on the heels of a turbulent 2025 for Ukraine’s anti-corruption sector. In July, Ukrainian leadership launched an unprecedented attack on anti-graft institutions, only to backtrack after street protests.

Months later, anti-corruption institutions revealed the results of their probe into the state nuclear power company Energoatom. It turned into one of Ukraine's largest political scandals on record.

(L-R) Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, a film producer and co-owner of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Kvartal 95 production company, Timur Mindich, and then-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov are involved in Ukraine's ongoing corruption scandal. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Thierry Monasse/Getty Images, Collage by the Kyiv Independent)

The alleged ringleader was Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky and a co-owner of the president's TV production company. Others implicated include former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and former Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who served as energy minister earlier that year.

Chernyshov was charged with illicit enrichment, and Halushchenko with money laundering and involvement in a criminal group.

Dutch Foreign Minister Berendsen didn't outline specific steps the Ukrainian government should take to strengthen the rule of law, but added that progress should be made "not necessarily because Ukraine wants to be in the European Union, but also because Ukrainian democracy is strengthened by that as well."

Berendsen was in Kyiv just six days into his new job. The visit was meant to show that Ukraine will remain high on his government's list of priorities.

While not going into great detail, saying he's "only six days on the job," the minister laid out the vision for his government's attitude toward Ukraine and Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Tom Berendsen (R) in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2026. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)

"We need to support Ukraine, and we need to put more pressure on Russia as we also see that Russia at the moment is not moving in the talks," Berendsen said.

"I think that message needs to be spread around the world and also towards the U.S., that Ukraine is not losing this war. And you need full support to make sure that that remains (the case)," he added.

When asked what more Europe can do to force Russia to halt its all-out war, Berendsen said, "The 20th sanction package is the next step."

"We're actively engaging with our colleagues in Europe to make that happen. We, on a national level, in parliament already made the statement that we will do more on the shadow fleet (as well)," he added.

European countries intensified efforts to curb Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," a network of tankers used to skirt international sanctions imposed over Moscow's war against Ukraine. The vessels enable the Kremlin to keep exporting oil despite the restrictions.

On March 1, neighboring Belgium had detained an oil tanker linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" for the first time.

The 20th sanction package, meanwhile, as well as the European Union's 90-billion-euro ($107 million) loan to Ukraine, have been blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has demanded that Russian oil flows via the damaged Druzhba pipeline, paused since January, be resumed.

"What we need in the European Union is to continue to actively engage with all partners to make sure that Hungary cannot blackmail decisions, important decisions to strengthen the European Union," Berendsen said, without providing a further explanation on how Europe is set to achieve that.

Berendsen also didn't rule out joining the Coalition of the Willing declaration to put boots on the ground following a ceasefire in Ukraine. Yet, he added that "this discussion is on the table, but we're in position for six days. So give us a little bit of time to make sure that we do this the right way."