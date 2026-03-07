Explosions rock Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities as Russia launches combined ballistic missile and drone attack overnight

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on March 7, the Air Force reported.

Explosions were first heard in Ukraine's capital at around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to local journalists on the ground. More blasts were reported at around 1:40 a.m. local time.

Kharkiv was targeted overnight as well, with at least one casualty and fires reported as a result of a ballistic missile, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A ballistic strike hit a multi-story residential building in the city’s Kyivskyi district, causing heavy destruction and a fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that people may be trapped under the rubble.

In Kharkiv Oblast’s Chuhuiv, two people were injured after a Russian drone struck a private home around 1:20 a.m., according to regional emergency services.

Explosions were also reported in Odesa, as the Air Force warned of several groups of drones approaching the city.