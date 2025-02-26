The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Drones, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack
Edit post

128 Ukrainian drones attack Russia overnight, Kremlin claims, Krasnodar Krai port reportedly targeted

by Kateryna Hodunova February 26, 2025 9:13 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the drones attack on the city of Tuapse in Russia's Krasnodar Krai onvernight on Feb. 26, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces downed 128 drones overnight on Feb. 26 over several Russian regions and Russian-occupied Crimea, the country's Defense Ministry claimed.

The Russian air forces shot down 83 drones over Krasnodar Krai and destroyed another 30 drones over Russian-occupied Crimea. Eight drones were downed over the Azov, while another five over the Black Sea. Russia also reportedly shot down one drone in Bryansk and another in Kursk oblasts.

Residents reported explosions in the cities of Tuapse and Anapa in Krasnodar Krai, while the airport in Sochi was closed due to a drone attack, the independent Telegram channel Astra reported.

The Tuapse sea trade port was also reportedly targeted, according to Astra.

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, said there were no casualties in the region, but several houses were damaged.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Kyiv has particularly taken aim at Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine funding for the Kremlin's war chest.

Ukraine approves Vidmak drone system to target Russian vehicles
“These high-speed FPV drones are capable of chasing down any wheeled vehicles of the invaders,” the Defense Ministry said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
