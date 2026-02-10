KI logo
Politics

Moldova's new prime minister makes first official visit to Ukraine to deepen EU, security ties

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 10, 2026. (Alexandru Munteanu / X) 

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 10 for his first official visit to Ukraine, where he is scheduled to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The visit comes as Moldova and Ukraine seek to deepen cooperation on European integration and regional security amid Russia's war, which has heightened pressure on countries across Eastern Europe.

"On behalf of the people of Moldova, I bring a clear message of solidarity," Munteanu said upon arrival. "We stand with Ukraine as neighbours and friends, united in our commitment to a just and lasting peace and to our shared EU future."

Munteanu said discussions with Ukrainian officials will focus on the path to EU membership, bilateral cooperation, and regional security. Both countries have accelerated EU integration efforts since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Before entering politics, Munteanu was a businessman and lived in Ukraine for more than 20 years, where he witnessed the start of the full-scale war.

He was appointed prime minister after President Maia Sandu's pro-European Action and Solidarity Party won Moldova's parliamentary elections in 2025, held amid concerns over Russian interference.

Moldova, a small landlocked country bordering Ukraine and Romania, has faced increased security and political pressure since the start of Russia's invasion, including destabilization efforts linked to Moscow.

MoldovaUkraineDiplomacy
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

