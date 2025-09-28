KI logo
Pro-EU party leads in Moldova election as votes are counted

by Dmytro Basmat
Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrives for a meeting with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Dec. 10, 2024. (Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Moldova's pro-European governing Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) is set to win the parliamentary election on Sept. 28, preliminary results show, amid concerns over Russia's election interference.

Election results show PAS leading with over 46% of the vote with the next closest challenger, the Russia-friendly Patriotic Bloc, receiving over 25% support, as vote counting remains ongoing.

The results, if confirmed, will serve as a blow for Moscow who has been accused of meddling and funding pro-Russian disinformation ahead of the vote.

The EU has warned that Moldova is enduring "an unprecedented campaign of disinformation" from Russia ahead of the election. Media investigations have revealed an extensive Russian propaganda and interference campaign ahead of Moldova's elections.

In the days ahead of the election, the Central Electoral Commission decided to exclude both the Heart of Moldova and Greater Moldova parties from the vote after police, security, and intelligence officials uncovered evidence that the groups were using illegal financing, the commission said.

Moldovan intelligence services reportedly also provided information on Greater Moldova's association with the Victory Bloc, a slate of pro-Russian political factions backed by exiled oligarch Ilan Shor.

Shor has allegedly used $8 billion in cryptocurrency to help Russia evade sanctions and meddle in Moldova's upcoming elections, blockchain firm Elliptic reported on Sept. 26, citing leaked documents from Shor's companies.



Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

