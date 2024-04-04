Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.

The drone is currently being analyzed by specialists, the border guard said. It is unclear when the drone crashed.

The drone was found at around 2.15 p.m. local time and the authorities "immediately came to the scene," the Border Police said on Facebook.

The drone fragments were discovered in Vulcanesti district, which lies across the border from the Danube port town of Reni in Odesa Oblast.

Shahed-type drone fragments were found in the same area of Moldova in February.

Russian drone fragments have also been found in Romanian territory, across the border from Odesa Oblast.

After drone fragments were discovered multiple times in Romania in the autumn of 2023, Bucharest instituted additional security measures in the border region, which included building shelters and air defense systems.

Romania's Defense Ministry said on March 29 that it had again found what appeared to be drone fragments near the Ukrainian border.