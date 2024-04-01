Moldovan military holds JCET drills with US, Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldovan, Romanian, and American troops are holding joint exercises JCET-2024 (Joint Combined Exchange Training) in Moldova between April 1 and 19, the Moldovan military said.

The purpose of the drills, which will be held at the Moldovan military's facilities, is to exchange experience and increase interoperability between the three militaries.

Moldova has been increasingly turning to the West to counter the threat posed by Russia.

Relations between Chisinau and Moscow have soured since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Moldovan authorities repeatedly accusing the Kremlin of destabilization attempts. Russia has also occupied the Moldovan territory of Transnistria since the early 1990s.

During the JCET drills, soldiers will perform parachute jumps, advanced combat fire, and practice specific tasks in the field.

A Moldovan special forces unit – the Fulger Battalion – and the State Protection and Guard Service will take part in the exercises. Moldova has participated in the U.S. JCET special forces program since 2009.

The threat posed by Moscow to Chisinau entails not only reported destabilization attempts and occupation of Transnistria but also Russian strikes against Ukrainian territory near the Moldovan border.

Monitoring Telegram channels claimed that a Russian missile allegedly entered Moldovan airspace during a mass attack on March 29. Ukraine and Moldova have not confirmed this claim. Previously, Chisinau reported cases of Russian attack drones crashing on Moldovan soil.