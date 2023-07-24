Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Romania condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube ports

by Abbey Fenbert July 25, 2023 1:23 AM 2 min read
Grain carriers prepare to laod cargo onto ships at Port Reni on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the Russian military's July 24 attacks on Ukraine's Danube ports, calling it an "escalation" in a Twitter statement.  

"I strongly condemn the recent Russian attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on the Danube, very close to Romania," Iohannis said. "This recent escalation poses serious risks to the security in the Black Sea."

On the night of July 24, Russian forces launched Shahed-136 drones at the Danube River ports of Izmail and Reni, located in Odesa Oblast. The ports are only 200 meters from the Romanian border.

The airstrikes injured several people and damaged grain storage units. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command announced that Ukrainian forces shot down three  of the drones.

The drone strikes followed days of attacks against Odesa's port and grain infrastructure. Russia's military aggression coincides with its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, posing grave risks to the valuable grain corridor .

In his statement condemning the attacks, Iohannis acknowledged the threat to international food supplies. "It also affects further UA grain transit and thus the global food security," he said.

The ports of Izmail and Reni are two of the last three ports still operating in Ukraine. The Danube has been Ukraine's only viable grain export route since Russia terminated the grain deal.

