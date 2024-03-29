Romania says it found possible drone fragments on its territory following Russian attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania's Defense Ministry said on March 29 that it found what appeared to be fragments of a drone on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

The statement came after repeated waves of Russian attacks throughout Ukraine.

It was not the first time that wreckage of drones, likely from Russia, has been found on Romanian territory. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

The defense ministry said that the fragments were found on the evening of March 28 on Great Braila Island, located roughly 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the Ukrainian port city Reni.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in September 2023 that while Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable."

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets at an airbase in Romania were scrambled in February 2024 following a Russian drone strike on Odesa.