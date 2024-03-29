Skip to content
Romania says it found possible drone fragments on its territory following Russian attack on Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2024 1:39 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian ship is moored on the Danube on August 21, 2023, in Reni, Ukraine. Romanian territory is on the other side of the river. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
Romania's Defense Ministry said on March 29 that it found what appeared to be fragments of a drone on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

The statement came after repeated waves of Russian attacks throughout Ukraine.

It was not the first time that wreckage of drones, likely from Russia, has been found on Romanian territory. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

The defense ministry said that the fragments were found on the evening of March 28 on Great Braila Island, located roughly 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the Ukrainian port city Reni.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in September 2023 that while Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable."

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets at an airbase in Romania were scrambled in February 2024 following a Russian drone strike on Odesa.

Romanian defense chief: Russia ‘will not stop’ with war in Ukraine, calls for better preparation amid potential conflict with NATO
In an interview with Europa Libera Romania on Feb. 1, Romanian Chief of Defense Gheorghita Vlad urged Romania and Europe to better prepare for a potential war with Russia, warning that Russia will continue its escalation if it is successful in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
