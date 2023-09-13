Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Romania finds more suspected Russian drone fragments

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 2:56 PM 2 min read
An explosion allegedly caused by Russian drone debris falling in Romania during Russia's overnight attack on Odesa Oblast on Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: Oleh Nikolenko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Romanian military has discovered suspected Russian drone fragments near one of the Danube River's branches, the Romanian Defense Minister reported on Sept. 13.

According to the ministry, a Romanian helicopter crew found possible drone debris near the villages of Nufărul and Victoria in Tulcea County, dispersed over an area of several tens of meters, at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Another helicopter was reportedly dispatched to the site with a specialized team onboard to investigate the fragments.

The villages lie at the Saint George's Branch of the Danube, roughly 15-20 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian border.

This is not the first time the Romanian authorities have found fragments of what are presumably Russian drones destroyed in strikes against Ukraine.

Russia has escalated its attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure following its unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, targeting Ukraine's river ports Izmail and Reni near the Romanian border.

Following a drone attack overnight on Sept. 4, Ukraine said that some unmanned aerial vehicles had fallen and detonated on Romanian soil.

Bucharest initially denied the report, only to change their statement on Sept. 6, when Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that what appears to be drone fragments had been found on Romania's side of the Danube River.

On Sept. 9, the Romanian military found debris from yet another drone "similar to those used by the Russian army" at Plauru, a village only a few hundred meters from the Ukrainian border.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis condemned the incident "caused by the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian ports on the Danube."

Bucharest demands end to Russian attacks after finding drone debris on Romanian territory
Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the Russian mission in the country to answer for how Russian drone debris ended up in Romanian territory on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.