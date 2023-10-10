Media: Zelensky's speech in Bucharest canceled

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech in the Romanian parliament, scheduled for 5 p.m. local time, has been canceled, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Romanian service reported on Oct. 10.

Zelensky is in Bucharest for an official visit upon the invitation of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The parliament's press office of the parliament reportedly said that the speech was canceled, but provided no further information.

RFE/RL suggested that the reason for canceling the speech could related to "possible disruptions" during Zelensky's address "by parliamentarians with pro-Russian sympathies."

Upon arrival in Bucharest, Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "Ukraine is grateful for Romania's support" and "constructive solidarity," which enables both countries to contribute to food security around the world.

"Romania is a friend who came to our help on our darkest day and whose support gets stronger with time," he added.

During their meeting, Zelensky and Iohannis signed a bilateral document that recorded agreements on cooperation in key areas for both countries.

The priorities include security of the Black Sea region, support for Ukraine's peace formula, economic cooperation, and simplifying border crossing procedures between the two countries, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Zelensky’s visit comes amid Russian continuous attacks on port and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast bordering Romania. Overnight on Oct. 10, Russia launched dozens of drones at the southern region, damaging transport infrastructure, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Debris from Russian attack drones have been found in Romania at least three times, followed by Bucharest introducing new security measures to protect the civilian population near the Danube River.

While the attacks are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable," Iohannis said on Sept. 21.